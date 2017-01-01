Leonardo DiCaprio auditioned for Hocus Pocus

Leonardo DiCaprio withdrew from the audition process for holiday classic Hocus Pocus after learning he was close to landing parts in What's Eating Gilbert Grape and This Boy's Life.

The movie's director, Kenny Ortega, recalls meeting a young DiCaprio as he was casting the role of Max for the 1993 film, but he knew he wouldn't be able to sign the child actor because his schedule was already filling up.

"The (casting) ladies called me up and they said, 'We're sending you an actor today but he's not available but you're going to fall in love with him but you can't have him,'" Ortega recalled to Entertainment Weekly. "I'm like, 'Why are you teasing me?' They were like, 'You need to see this guy because he'll inspire you and if nothing else, he'll help you find the right guy to play Max.'"

Ortega was immediately taken by DiCaprio, who expressed his regret at wasting the filmmaker's time.

"He's just the most sincere and most centred and a wild child at the same time," Kenny shared. "He was feeling awkward. He was like, 'I just feel really bad being here because I'm up for two other movies and I really want them both and I don't want to lead you on.'"

"Obviously, he left and incredible things happened for that young man and to this day," he continued, referring to how DiCaprio's two other projects at the time, What's Eating Gilbert Grape and This Boy's Life, both helped the actor establish himself in Hollywood.

The meeting did prove to be inspiring for Ortega, who ended up casting a boy who reminded him of DiCaprio.

"Meeting him (DiCaprio) awakened me to the kind of spirit and fun and sincerity that I was looking for in an actor," Kenny said. "When Omri Katz came around, I fell in love again and he was our Max."

Hocus Pocus, which featured Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the three witches, has since become a top Halloween picture, and remains so popular that Disney Channel bosses recently announced plans to develop a TV remake with a whole new cast.