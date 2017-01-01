David Lynch leads tributes to Twin Peaks actor Brent Briscoe

David Lynch has led tributes to late Twin Peaks actor Brent Briscoe.

The 56-year-old actor died on Wednesday (18Oct17) following complications from a serious fall, his family confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Friday.

Briscoe most recently portrayed Detective Dave Macklay on Lynch's revived TV programme Twin Peaks alongside Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern earlier this year. He also played another police officer, Detective Neal Domgaard, in the director's 2001 thriller Mulholland Drive with Naomi Watts.

Accordingly, Lynch has been one of the first people to express his condolences to Briscoe's family.

"I want you to know how much I loved working with Brent. I worked with him on Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks," the 71-year-old wrote in a note. "I loved him as an actor and a great person. I'm holding good thoughts for all of you. I will really miss working with Brent again."

Briscoe also appeared in films including The Green Mile, The Dark Knight Rises, Spider-Man 2, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and Man on the Moon. His television appearances included Desperate Housewives, Scandal, Deadwood, 24, Justified, CSI, and most recently, a memorable turn as diner owner JJ Lipscomb on NBC's Parks and Recreation.

Announcing Briscoe's passing, his family described him as a "class act".

"We lost a class act on Wednesday," their official statement said. "Brent played hundreds of roles throughout his career but his greatest role was to his family and friends. He was as genuine as they come. We will miss him dearly."

He is survived by his father Carl, his brother Kent, and sister Shelley West.