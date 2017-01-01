Angelina Jolie addresses 'central burning issue of our time' in The Breadwinner

Angelina Jolie has praised her new film The Breadwinner for offering an expanded perspective to kids on the international struggle for women's rights.

The actress-and-filmmaker produced the animated family drama based on Deborah Ellis’ children’s novel, which follows a young girl in a part of Afghanistan controlled by the violent Taliban fundamentalist group who is forced to dress as a boy so she can work and provide for her relatives.

Angelina, a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has visited Afghanistan in the past, witnessing the gender inequality in the war-torn country firsthand, but she insists The Breadwinner is a universal film that is meant to highlight the worldwide problem of sexism.

“There are few countries in the world where it is harder to be a young girl, where barriers between girls and their dreams and their rights are so high and so painful to experience and observe,” she told Variety of Afghanistan during the U.S. premiere of the movie at the Animation is Film Festival in Hollywood on Friday (20Oct17).

“It’s not just an Afghan story,” Jolie added. “It’s a story of our times and a story of a world in which equal rights for women remains a central burning issue of our time.”

Angelina attended The Breadwinner premiere with her daughters Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12, and the film's star Saara Chaudry, who voiced the picture's leading character Parvana.

And although the movie highlights the struggles women face in Afghanistan, Jolie, who describes the film as “so exquisitely done and very important", thought it was important to spotlight the beauty of the country in the picture as well.

“(The Breadwinner highlights Afghanistan's) deep humility, rich culture and a resilient warm people," she smiled.