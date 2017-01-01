Josh Brolin reflects on shock death of Deadpool 2 stuntwoman

Actor Josh Brolin is still in shock over the death of Deadpool 2 stuntwoman Joi Harris.

The motorbike racer died after she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground floor studio in Vancouver, Canada on 14 August (17).

Producers halted production in the wake of her death, with Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds leading a moment of silence on set to help cast and crew heal when filming resumed a few days after her passing, but Brolin, who portrays Nathan Summers/Cable in the superhero flick, admits he is still haunted by the tragic event.

“We had somebody pass away on Deadpool 2 and it was an absolute freak accident,” Josh told The Associated Press on Saturday (21Oct17) while promoting his new film Only the Brave. “The woman was such a wonderful woman … it wasn’t even a stunt, it was a freak accident. It was a terrible thing that happened."

Celebrated veteran racer Harris marked her debut as a stuntwoman on the Deadpool 2 set, performing stunts as actress Zazie Beetz's character Domino. Authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her demise and Brolin often wonders what exactly happened that caused her death.

"Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this (happened), you know what I mean?" he questioned. "You could look into it all (these ways), but sometimes things just happen that are tragic.”

Deadpool 2 wrapped filming earlier this month and will reach U.S. theatres next year (Jun18).