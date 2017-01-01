Simon Cowell 'urges Cheryl to put family over career'

Simon Cowell has reportedly encouraged Cheryl to concentrate more on her family than her career right now.

The TV and music mogul invited the popstar to get involved with the Judges' Houses round of The X Factor U.K., which she previously sat on the panel for in five past series.

It marks Cheryl's TV comeback after welcoming son Bear with beau Liam Payne in March (17), but according to insiders, boss Simon is surprised she's back in front of the camera so soon, and he even thinks she should consider adding to her brood before returning to the limelight.

"Simon's told Cheryl to concentrate on building her family with Liam and not be worried about taking a break from her career," a source told Britain's Closer magazine. "He doesn't think she realises how much motherhood has changed her or how amazing she is at it and thinks she shouldn't waste any time. It came as a shock as Simon was always so work-focused, but becoming a dad has given him a new perspective."

Simon has three-year-old son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman, and the adorable tot has even made appearances on The X Factor as he helps his dad out behind the scenes.

Cheryl, 34, has also dived back into her role as a L'Oreal ambassador, showing off her flawless beauty and toned post-baby tummy in the brand's new campaign. However, some people found it inconsiderate to other mothers that the Parachute singer would flaunt her slim physique so soon after giving birth.

"Simon has seen how torn Cheryl has been as she focuses on motherhood while also trying to rebuild he career," the insider added. "He also knows how upset she's been by all the negativity and has told her not to worry about it. And he's reassured her that she doesn't need to push herself too hard."