Ewan McGregor and wife split

Ewan McGregor has reportedly split from his wife of 22 years after he was photographed kissing his TV co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.



The Trainspotting star, 46, hit headlines early on Sunday (22Oct17) after editors at The Sun published images of the married Scot sharing a passionate kiss with the 32-year-old actress during an outing at a cafe in London.



"Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were there together and seemed relaxed in each other's company," an eyewitness said.



"They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan's motorbike and they sped off together."



McGregor and Winstead portrayed lovers in the recent third season of the Fargo TV adaptation.



Now People.com reports McGregor has actually been separated from his wife, French production designer Eve Mavrakis, since May (17), although they have remained close for the sake of their four children: daughters Clara, Esther, Anouk, and little Jamyan, who they adopted from Mongolia.



Representatives for McGregor have yet to comment on the development in his personal life. He and Eve wed in 1995.



Meanwhile, Winstead also separated from her husband, writer/director Riley Stearns, in May (17) after almost seven years of marriage, and shared the news with fans in a heartfelt post on Instagram.



"Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart," she captioned a photo of herself kissing Stearns on the cheek. "We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day.



"We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."

