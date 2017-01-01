Matthew Morrison welcomes baby boy

Former Glee star Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee Puente have become first-time parents to a baby boy.

The singer/actor announced the arrival of their first child in a post on Instagram on Sunday (22Oct17), when he shared a close-up black and white snap of father and son bumping fists.

"To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!!" he captioned the sweet photo.

Matthew continued, "Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning..."

Model and actress Renee also shared her joy at becoming a mother in her own social media post, which was accompanied by a picture of her husband holding their son.

"I'm in Revel Heaven... my heaven on earth... to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can't begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama!" she wrote. "My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.."

She also gushed about the similarities little Revel has already shown to his father.

"I see so much of your Papa in you already," Renee continued. "I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm... I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman... Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures."

The proud parents married in 2014 after three years of dating, and shared the news of their pregnancy in May (17).