Elizabeth Smart chilled by Skeet Ulrich's portrayal of kidnapper

(Cover) - EN Movies - Elizabeth Smart had a scary moment the first time she met Skeet Ulrich in costume as her kidnapper Brian David Mitchell.

Smart was abducted at the age of 14 from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah in June, 2002 and spent nine months living as the captive daughter of Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee.

Her story is now the basis of new movie I Am Elizabeth Smart, in which Ulrich portrays Mitchell, who was convicted in 2010 and is now serving a life sentence for his kidnapping crimes.

And the actor admits he watched the blood drain from Elizabeth's face on the day she came to the set to meet him.

"It was stressful for both of us," The Craft star tells Cosmopolitan.com. "I think the producers' intention was we would meet before I went into the hair and makeup chair, and it didn't happen and nobody was there to sort of foster us along.

"She walked in and you could feel her breath just stop."

I Am Elizabeth Smart isn't the first film to be made about the Utah girl's kidnapping ordeal - it was also depicted in the 2003 TV film The Elizabeth Smart Story, based on the book Bringing Elizabeth Home.

That film starred Amber Marshall as Smart and Tom Everett as Brian David Mitchell. Smart also starred in the documentary Looking For Elizabeth.

Alana Boden portrays the kidnap victim in the new film, directed by Sarah Walker. Smart is one of the executive producers.