Jason Momoa and Amber Heard celebrate as Aquaman filming wraps

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard have celebrated the end of filming on Aquaman by sharing a toast with the movie's cast and crew on location in Australia.

The actors, who play Aquaman and Queen Mera, respectively, wrapped production on the superhero's first solo blockbuster this weekend (21-22Oct17) with bottles of red wine and beer after seven months Down Under.

"Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard," he wrote alongside a snap of himself and Heard clutching a bottle of wine. "My rider we went through some heavy s**t mama. I'm super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I f**king love ya. Aloha j (sic)."

The movie, directed by The Conjuring's James Wan and also starring Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Willem Dafoe, is set to be released in December, 2018.

Momoa also thanked his team for taking care of him and his athletic physique during filming: "Team Momoa wrapping it up (they've) been taking care of me since day 1 on Aquaman. It's a steady diet of sashimi poke sardines and eggs. And @guinnessus. But not today. My favourite spaghetti bolognese and vino (sic)," he joked alongside snaps of him devouring a huge plate of the Italian dish.

He later posted more snaps on Instagram, including pictures of the actor with his children on set of the superhero movie from August (17), when his wife Lisa Bonet pulled off a surprise visit to mark his 38th birthday.

"SO many beautiful MEMORIES it's been awesome going through my phone (sic)," Momoa wrote. "I wish I could show more Mahalo (thanks) to my team you know who u are I will take you with me in my heart always. Mahalo to Australia for being so amazing to me and for respecting my OHANA (family) I am going to miss so many. It's been a wild ride this last 7 months."

Heard also shared additional photos from their wrap celebration on social media, and expressed the same sentiment as her on-screen husband.

"Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!!" she touchingly wrote to Momoa. "Loved working with you... Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring..."

Momoa made his brief debut as Aquaman in last year's (16) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and will star alongside Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the upcoming Justice League, released next month (Nov17).