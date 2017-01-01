John Stamos announces engagement

John Stamos is to wed for a second time, after announcing his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh.

The Fuller House actor posed the news on his Instagram page on Sunday night (22Oct17), alongside a sweet drawing of the couple standing in front of Cinderella's castle in Disneyland.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after (ring emoji)," he captioned the post.

John and Caitlin started dating early last year, with the 54-year-old letting his relationship status slip during an interview on U.S. chat show The View in March, 2016.

John was recalling a recent show he played with The Beach Boys, for whom he often drums, when he revealed he had tried to set up a video call with his new lady love while onstage so she could watch one particular performance via her cell phone.

"The other night, I grabbed my phone because there's this girl I'm dating..." he began. "She loves this song Disney Girl (sic). So I grabbed my phone and put it in front of (me) to shoot the whole thing. I thought I got away with it. And people were like, 'Who are you FaceTiming (sic)?'"

It was later revealed that the mystery woman was 31-year-old actress Caitlin, with whom he starred in a Law & Order: SVU episode back in 2011.

John's engagement news comes after he recently opened up to People magazine about his desire to settle down and have children.

"My ovaries are rattling. Do men have ovaries?" he joked. "They're jingling. I can hear them jingling now."

However, he added that he knows children will come along when the time is right.

"This year has been about clearing my head, being healthy and getting my career on track," he said in a separate interview. "I think everything will fall into place as long as I'm good, solid and spiritual."

John was previously married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.