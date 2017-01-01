Kim Cattrall: 'I was never friends with my Sex and the City co-stars'

Kim Cattrall has revealed she was "never friends" with her Sex and the City co-stars.

The 61-year-old actress starred as man-eater Samantha Jones in the hit HBO series from 1998 to 2004 and two subsequent spin-off movies, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. However, while the four-piece were thick as thieves on the programme, their bond never extended to off screen.

"We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and it’s a very healthy place to be," Kim said during an interview on U.K. TV show Piers Morgan's Life Stories. "I don’t see them. The common ground we had was the series and the series is over."

And commenting on the strong bond between the quartet on the show, Kim added: "This is the irony. That was the fantasy of it but this is the reality. I’m being incredibly honest about them.”

Kim has hit headlines in recent weeks due to claims that she was the one who halted plans for a third Sex and the City film. But she has strenuously denied that, and addressed the claims once again during her interview with Piers.

"I think the thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie," she said, adding that she gave producers a "firm and respectful no".

"I never asked for any money, any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous," she continued.

Kim also took aim at Sarah, who was the executive producer on the show and films, adding: "I think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.

Concluding her interview, Kim insisted she has "no regrets" about turning down the chance to play Samantha once again.

"For me, it’s over and it’s over with no regrets. I just wish Sarah had been nicer," she said.