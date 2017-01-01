George Clooney 'shocked' by twins' diapers after moving them to solid food

George Clooney has been left "terrified and shocked" by the consequences of his twins moving onto solid food.

The 56-year-old actor became a first-time father when wife Amal gave birth to twins Alexander and Ella in June (17). He's still getting used to certain aspects of parenthood, with diaper duty being among the least favourite, and admitted during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the pair's toilet habits have changed dramatically since they moved onto solids.

"Three days ago, my children started on what we would call solid food," he told the outlet. "I don't know how it goes in as a carrot and it comes out the way it comes out. But it was shocking. It was shocking what has changed. And I think it may never go back. I think it's going to be that way forever now, and it was terrifying."

As for the advice he would give to other new fathers, George joked: "Don't feed them solid food. Until they can change their own diaper, they just get milk, that would be my advice."

All joking aside though, George gushed that he's more than proud of how the twins are developing.

"This is an important part of my life's journey and this is really, truly the largest step in fatherhood for me at this point," he said of the pair's dietary changes. "We're still getting used to having human beings in our life. Two little human beings that we are responsible for. But it's pretty funny and it's wild."

Amal and George are also gearing up for Halloween - the first big occasion they will get to spend with their children. But Suburbicon star George isn't sure whether or not the pair will be donning spooky ensembles for the big day.

"All you're really doing that for is yourself. Right? Because the babies couldn't really give a damn at that point," he laughed, before adding: "Listen, I'll get home and my wife will say, 'Oh we're dressing them up.'"