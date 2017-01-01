Kourtney Kardashian vows not to sacrifice her happiness for Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has vowed not to sacrifice her own happiness to help ex Scott Disick get healthy.

The 38-year-old reality star shares three children with Scott, seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign. The pair called time on their on-off relationship once and for all in July, 2015, and have both since moved on with their lives - Kourtney with male model Younes Bendjima and Scott with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia.

However, despite numerous attempts in rehab, Scott's issues with alcohol remain a problem, with Kourtney opening up about how tough she finds it to be unable to help her former love on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday night (22Oct17).

"I’m really just concerned with his health. I keep hearing that he’s out of control, people have (told) me he’s not going to make it for his birthday if he continues like this," she told sisters Khloe and Kendall Jenner during a road trip to Santa Barbara.

“He needs to help himself. I think people don’t bother me with any information about Scott unless it’s to the point where they really think that I need to know. It’s kind of like the same scenario, once again. I feel helpless because I don’t always know what to do because it’s been so many years of trying. It’s just stressful because he is my kids’ father.”

She then told Khloe: "I want him to be happy and healthy. But I don’t think I need to sacrifice my own happiness.”

Prior to their split, Kourtney and Scott reconciled on a number of occasions after he had apparently successfully completed rehab. However, his constant relapses have taken their toll on his baby mama, who told her sisters she wants to "break the cycle of always being there (for him).

“I need to change it up and see if that makes any difference,” she added.

Later in the episode, Kim decided to stop by Scott's Los Angeles home to check he was all right, to reassure Kourtney and then she could enjoy the rest of her trip.

After Kim told Scott Kourtney had been receiving panicked phone calls from concerned friends, Scott replied: "People call her for anything and everything. Some of it is realistically true. I have times where I am out of control. But you can tell Kourtney to have a good weekend and rest assured I’m fine."