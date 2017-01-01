Chris Hemsworth felt intimidated by Cate Blanchett on Thor set

(Cover) - EN Movies - Chris Hemsworth felt intimidated when he first had to act alongside Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok.

The actor takes on the titular role in the Marvel superhero film, with fellow Australian star Cate joining the franchise to take on the part of evil goddess Hela.

While Chris has two other Thor movies under his belt and carved out a name for himself as a Hollywood star, he has admitted to becoming nervous prior to performing next to the two-time Oscar winner.

"It was sort of intimidating at first. Especially the lead-up to meeting her, I was like: 'Okay, this is Cate Blanchett' ... My nerves were certainly more elevated than usual," Chris told Vogue Australia. "No matter how many times I tell myself: 'I'm the lead, I'm the number one on the call sheet', it still feels like I shouldn't be; it feels like I've cheated somehow."

The 34-year-old managed to increase his confidence by reminding himself, "It's my film, I'm Thor".

Thankfully, the two stars bonded immediately on the set of the Taika Waititi-directed film, with the Blue Jasmine actress impressed by Chris' naturally charming nature.

"Chris really led the tone of the set - he's a genuine leading man in that role," she shared. "From the minute I met him, I knew it was going to be great."

Taking on the part of hammer-wielding Thor has propelled Chris to superstardom, and he is also set to reprise the role for Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel, scheduled for release in 2018 and 2019.

But the actor was so unsure about committing to the project back in 2009, he almost decided to pass on the opportunity.

"I remember the exact moment getting a call from my lawyer and my manager saying, 'You got the offer,'" he recalled in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. "And then kind of going 'Oh wow, cool. So what is it?' It's a superhero thing and it's a six-picture deal.' And we were like, 'That's a lot of films to sign up for. We should pass on this.'"