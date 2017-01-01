Jordana Brewster hopes Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson make peace

Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster refuses to take sides in Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's public spat.

The two actors fell out last month (Sep17) after Tyrese pleaded with his castmate to ditch plans for a spin-off movie based around Dwayne's character Luke Hobbs. A short time after, Universal bosses confirmed a solo movie was in the works starring Dwayne and Jason Statham, who has played Deckard Shaw in the franchise since 2013, with Tyrese then taking to Instagram to accuse Dwayne of holding up the release of Fast 9 and making the franchise about himself.

While the feud continues, original Fast & Furious star Jordana has revealed she's been watching the drama unfold on social media just like everyone else.

"I mean, I'm following it on Instagram, too," she told Us Weekly. "I think ultimately we're all a family, we all love working together. So hopefully it's all going to be O.K. in the end, but I'm watching like everybody else."

When quizzed on whether Dwayne could take on Tyrese, the actress added: "I'm not getting embroiled in that, there is enough drama."

The stand-alone Hobbs movie is slated for a 2019 release, while Fast & Furious 9 will hit cinemas in 2020, with Vin Diesel, Tyrese and Lucas Black so far signed on to star.

Jordana last appeared in the seventh instalment in 2015 and played late actor Paul Walker's on-screen girlfriend, Mia Toretto.