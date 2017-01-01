George Clooney: 'Someone should have reported Weinstein's actions a lot sooner'

George Clooney is appalled no one came forward with the truth about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assault and harassment stories years ago.

The movie star admits he brushed aside the producer's boasts about his affairs with A-listers, because he simply couldn't believe the leading ladies in question would jump into bed with the disgraced Hollywood mogul - but he feels someone closer to Weinstein should have spoken out to end his womanising ways.

"Somebody knew (what he was doing)," George tells Access Hollywood. "There were people that brought young actresses to his hotel room. There were reporters who said, 'I got a story killed at The New York Times...' Someone knew that story and didn't write it, and didn't put it out there...

"Whoever had that story and didn't write it should be held responsible."

He adds, "I want to know what sort of ad dollars were spent from The Weinstein Company... because we should have known this. This isn't just bad boys playing. This is violating women, this is assault, this is silencing women."

Angry Clooney went on to reveal he spoke to Weinstein less than a month before a New York Times expose (Oct17), which launched the producer's fall from grace, was published and agreed to write a letter on his behalf.

"I got a call from Harvey... and he said, 'I'm working with AmFar (charity) again and will you write a letter to talk about my involvement with AmFar?' I was like, 'Sure', because all I knew about him and AmFar was that he hijacked our 10 cars at the Cannes Film Festival and took us all to the AmFar event."

Clooney also said he always knew Weinstein was "mean" to work with, but he never imagined he was sexually assaulting and harassing women in hotel rooms, according to the Times expose and multiple accounts from leading ladies like Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, and Mira Sorvino.