Jaime Pressly is a new mum to twins

Actress Jaime Pressly is a new mum after giving birth to twins.

The My Name is Earl star announced the arrival of her babies with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi on Monday (23Oct17), a week after their birthday.

The 40-year-old, who has a 10-year-old son called Dezi from her romance with ex-fiance Eric Calvo, shared a photo of her newborns on social media and added the caption: "They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble."

Jaime announced she was expecting twins in an Instagram post in June (17).

"Big news for our family! Dezi’s going to be a big brother, times 2!" the star captioned a sweet photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

The actress and her fiance were thrilled by the pregnancy news after experiencing difficulties trying to conceive.

"We thought we were going to have to do IVF (in vitro fertilisation)," she explained to Us Weekly at the time.

And there was a double surprise during an early baby check-up: "We were in the ultrasound and we just wanted to hear the heartbeat for the first time and much to our surprise, there were two heartbeats.

"I didn’t understand what I was looking at on the screen because there were two sacs and two little heartbeats and I’m like, 'What exactly are we looking at? Is everything all right?' We were in shock."

But she has never had any worries about what her man will be like as a first-time dad, telling Us, "He’s gonna be such a good dad. We’re excited."