Paris Jackson takes supplies to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is continuing her father's legacy as a humanitarian by flying out to Puerto Rico to lend a hand with hurricane relief efforts.

The model and aspiring actress took a trip to the city of Aguadilla on Friday (20Oct17) to distribute much needed supplies at a local school, where teachers and students alike are still struggling in the aftermath of last month's (Sep17) Hurricane Maria, with many still without running water or electricity.

Among the items donated by Paris Jackson were backpacks filled with personal water purifiers and solar lights for each child, reports People.com.

She shared photos from her visit on Instagram over the weekend (21-22Oct17), showing Paris reading a book to one young boy, and posing with a group of kids in another picture.

"i made friends today," the 19-year-old captioned the images. "feels good to be wit beings of light on dat mutual frequency (sic). what incredible little bundles of joy."

Paris isn't the only celebrity to step up and do their bit to help survivors of the recent Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, or the earthquakes in Mexico.

Jennifer Lopez joined forces with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony to stage their own TV gig, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, earlier this month (Oct17), raising $35 million (£26.5 million) for those in need, while she also performed at JAY-Z's star-studded Tidal X Brooklyn concert in New York on 17 October (17), which brought in a further $3.7 million (£2.8 million) for the cause.

The rap mogul previously also teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to collect public donations of goods and money to help fill cargo planes with basic necessities to fly to Puerto Rico in September (17).