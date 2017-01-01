Jeffrey Dean Morgan glad Ben Affleck apologised to his wife for MTV grope

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has applauded his actress wife for speaking out about Ben Affleck's inappropriate behaviour when she was an MTV host.

Hilarie Burton opened up about the time the actor groped her during an interview, as Hollywood's top names started speaking out about the abuse and harassment they had experienced at the hands of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Her response to a fan, who recalled the groping incident, prompted the 2003 MTV moment to go viral and Affleck quickly apologised for his actions after Burton revealed she "had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry."

And now the former One Tree Hill star's husband has broken his silence, insisting he's happy the Argo star said sorry.

"I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she (wife) didn't, but I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein... anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven't yet are incredibly brave and I think it's time for change," the actor tells Entertainment Tonight.

"Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over and I'm proud of all these women. All women and my wife.

"She is the most amazing person I've ever met... There's no one stronger than her. How she's able to balance all the things that she balances and be a strong voice for good is amazing and I just couldn't be more proud. Every single day she does something that amazes me. She has made me such a better person, so I'm a lucky dude."

Burton is pregnant with the couple's second child, a sister for their seven-year-old son, Augustus.