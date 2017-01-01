Kenneth Branagh praises women who came forward with Weinstein allegations

(Cover) - EN Movies - Kenneth Branagh has heaped praise on the "gutsy" women who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against producer Harvey Weinstein, insisting it is time to listen.

The disgraced movie producer was fired from The Weinstein Company earlier this month (Oct17) after allegations of sexual harassment and assault were detailed in a New York Times expose.

Actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, and Lupita Nyong'o have since come forward claiming they were involved in inappropriate sexual situations with Weinstein, while several actors, including George Clooney and Matt Damon, have voiced their support for the alleged victims. And now Branagh is adding his own words of praise.

"It is unacceptable," he tells Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper. "One instance of it is one too many. Everybody has to keep listening to what is going on. A lot of gutsy people have been speaking up about something that is difficult... just because it is more possible now doesn't mean it has made it any easier for them.

"I have unreserved admiration for the people who have had the guts to come up with stuff that has to be spoken about..."

Branagh's new movie Artemis Fowl, which he is directing, was produced by Weinstein, but his name has been removed from the credits. Branagh explains he has never encountered sexual harassment situations in the industry, but he is willing to do what he can to help.

"I have not encountered it but I am listening to people who I believe and I am in a position to do something about it, which is to just listen and change," he adds.