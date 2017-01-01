Warwick Davis: 'There aren't enough jobs for little people'

(Cover) - EN Movies - There are fewer roles than ever for actors born with dwarfism, according to Warwick Davis.

The Star Wars star admits the quality of the jobs on offer for 'little people' has improved considerably from the days when he was starting out in the business - but there should be more opportunities.

"There were a lot of different types of work for short actors at one stage," he explains in a new Press Association interview, "but I don’t think all of it was ethical and all of it was particularly good."

Davis' breakthrough role was playing an Ewok in Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi when he was 11 and he has been a regular member of the Star Wars family ever since - he'll be seen later this year (17) in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and in the franchise's 2018 Han Solo spin-off film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. He was also a regular Harry Potter player, starring in all eight films as Professor Flitwick.

"But now there are far fewer roles," he insists, while admitting that the quality of those rare jobs is at least "decent".

He's doing what he can to create more acting jobs for his fellow little people by starting his own company - the Reduced Height Theatre Company - and he hopes the modern push for diversity in entertainment will benefit people like his 20-year-daughter, Annabelle, who inherited her father's dwarfism.

Though she starred alongside her dad in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he explains she is "a realist" who understands "how much hard work" is necessary to be successful.

"If she’s prepared to do that," adds the proud papa, "then hats off to her and she’ll be very successful.”

Annabelle is clearly quite successful already - Warwick admits that sometimes fans come up asking for a photo and he gets a little confused.

"I go ‘Yeah alright’," he laughs, "and they go, ‘No, not you - Annabelle’. I quite like that.”