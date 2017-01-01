Michael Bay to produce Dora the Explorer movie - report

(Cover) - EN Movies - Michael Bay will reportedly produce a live-action movie adaptation of TV show Dora the Explorer.

The Nickelodeon children's series, which centres on a young girl who loves embarking on quests, first hit small screens in 2000 and has since spurred two stage shows, various video games and a spin-off series titled Dora and Friends.

Dora the Explorer is now set to be given the silver screen treatment under Paramount's new Paramount Players division, with Transformers director Bay set to produce with his partners at Platinum Dunes, according to Deadline.

Another big name linked to the project is writer and director Nicholas Stoller, whose previous credits include Muppets Most Wanted, Storks and Zoolander 2. He's said to be penning the script for the feature, which is slated for release in 2019.

While further details are being kept under wraps, it's thought the Dora the Explorer movie will focus on the title character's life as a teenager after she moves to the city to live with her cousin, Diego, who also features in the TV show.

The programme ran until 2014 and aired 172 episodes, which were dubbed for dozens of countries around the globe including Japan, Greece, and Germany.

There were plenty of guest voices throughout its run too, with the likes of Hilary Duff, Mel Brooks, and Alan Cummings all lending their vocals to characters. It's not yet known who will provide voices for the film adaptation.

Before its release Bay is being kept busy with other projects and is producing two more Transformers movies and spin-off flick Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

Meanwhile, Stoller has his hands full with upcoming comedy Night School, which he co-wrote with Kevin Hart, as well as Warner Bros.' Smallfoot, which features Zendaya, Channing Tatum, and Gina Rodriguez.