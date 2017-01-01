Newlyweds Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender honeymoon in Italy

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are enjoying their first vacation as a married couple on a honeymoon in Italy.

The Light Between Oceans co-stars tied the knot in Ibiza earlier this month (Oct17) and have since jetted to Italy to celebrate their union. In a photo shared by a fan on Twitter, the pair were seen enjoying a meal at Osteria del Cappello restaurant in Bologna on Sunday (22Oct17), with Alicia flashing a big smile and her wedding band as Michael took the selfie.

Another shot shared on Twitter showed Michael, 40, posing with staff at the restaurant.

Their honeymoon comes after Michael and Alicia, 29, married in front of friends and family at the La Granja farmstead resort on the party island of Ibiza.

It was previously claimed Michael had hired out the entire five-star resort in Ibiza to ensure his big day was one to remember.

"The details of the party are being kept under lock and key," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel.

"He’s splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year."

Following their wedding, the newlyweds celebrated with their nearest and dearest with a meal on the beach the next day.

In the images, obtained by the Daily Mail Online, Michael was seen grinning from ear to ear as he showed off his new simple silver band, while wearing a casual look of navy shorts, a white T-shirt and floral shirt. Meanwhile, his wife opted for a stylish blue and white floral dress with plimsolls as she displayed her new accessory on her left hand. At one point, the pair appeared to be giving a speech, standing together as Michael raised a glass to the guests. The couple were also seen sharing a passionate kiss as they enjoyed the reported post-wedding celebration.

The couple first met while shooting movie The Light Between Oceans in 2014 and made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016.