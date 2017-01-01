Blac Chyna to face deposition over 2015 car crash

Blac Chyna is reportedly scheduled to give evidence regarding her pal's 2015 hit-and-run case at a deposition session this week (beg23Oct17).

The reality star's friend Paige Addison, from TV show Boss Nails, borrowed Chyna's BMW in November 2015 and was allegedly speeding in the San Fernando Valley, California when she drove past a stop sign and collided with an SUV, injuring two of the passengers inside.

The passengers of the SUV claimed they saw two African American women getting out of the BMW and jumping into a car behind them and fleeing the scene.

Addison came forward and admitted she was the driver and was charged with a felony hit-and-run, and hit with a lawsuit, which also named Chyna, by an unnamed plaintiff in 2016.

Jon Teller, the attorney for one of the injured passengers, has now told TMZ.com that the Rob & Chyna star is scheduled to give evidence this week so he can grill her over her story.

Addison previously told the police that Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, was at home at the time of the crash, but Teller is convinced someone isn't telling the truth, and he believes the reality star was at least in the vehicle, or potentially even driving.

He has told TMZ that the 29-year-old hasn't produced any evidence to prove that she was at home at the time.

One of the passengers is suing for hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover her medical expenses as well as money for lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages, so the case could cross over the million dollar line.

According to Teller, his client's life has changed since the accident, as she suffered injuries to her back that may require invasive surgery.