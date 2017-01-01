Kourtney Kardashian plays down pregnancy gossip

Kourtney Kardashian has dismissed reports suggesting she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Gossips and bloggers went into overdrive after the reality TV star, who shares three young children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, appeared to suggest she was planning to become a mum again in an interview she gave to Grazia magazine.

But Kourtney was quick to shoot down the rumours in a tweet she posted on Tuesday (24Oct17), insisting her comments were taken out of context.

"The interviewer asked me 'what’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?' and my answer was... 'I’ve heard that I am pregnant'," the 38-year-old tweeted. "I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context."

There's a lot of baby talk and rumours swirling around the Kardashian/Jenner clan at the moment - both Kylie Jenner and her big sister Khloe Kardashian are reported expecting babies around the same time next year (18). Neither has confirmed or denied the pregnancy stories.

Meanwhile, sibling Kim Kardashian recently confirmed rumours she is expecting a third child via a surrogate.

Kim announced the baby news in a teaser clip for the new season of her television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians - in a FaceTime chat with sister Khloe, she asked, "What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'"

"The person’s pregnant?” Khloe responds, prompting Kim to enthusiastically reply, “We’re having a baby!”, before the sisters share an excited scream in unison.

Kim and her husband Kanye West are already parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, who turns two in December (17), and after putting her life at risk during her first two pregnancies, the 36-year-old beauty allegedly considered other options. According to previous reports from TMZ, the woman the couple hired to carry their third child is an experienced surrogate with impressive qualifications.