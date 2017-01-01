Anna Faris adds her name to the list of sexually harassed stars

Actress Anna Faris is still haunted by an unnamed director's inappropriate sexual advances.

The House Bunny star claims the unidentified filmmaker touched her butt while she was filming, but she laughed it off because she didn't know how to react.

"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard," she said on her Unqualified podcast on Tuesday. "And all I could do was giggle."

"I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird'," she added. "And that's how I dismissed it. I was like, 'Well, this isn't a thing. Like, it's not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle', but it made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."

Anna also learned she landed the role in the film because the director thought she had "great legs".

"I remember that same director telling my agent, who told me, that I had great legs and that was one of the reasons that I got hired," she said.

"That's a f**king great compliment. I like my legs. But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project," she continued. "I don't think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore, I felt like I'm hired because of these elements, not because of (talent)."

Earlier this month (Oct17), more than 30 women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Director James Toback has also been hit with allegations of sexual harassment as part of a new Los Angeles Times expose. The Two Girls and a Guy filmmaker has been accused of trying to lure women to private meetings by promising them opportunities in Hollywood. He denies the allegations.

Faris' harassment claims do not involve either filmmaker.