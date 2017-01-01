Jennifer Lopez launching UNICEF Halloween initiative

Jennifer Lopez is encouraging young fans to trick-or-treat for charity this Halloween to benefit the ongoing hurricane relief effort.

The superstar has been working hard to raise funds to help those affected by recent natural disasters, particularly last month's (Sep17) Hurricane Maria, which devastated her family's native Puerto Rico and other areas of the Caribbean.

Now she is joining forces with officials from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to boost donations by calling on kids getting festive for the spooky holiday to use their door-to-door visits to collect donations for the charity, as well as the traditional offerings of candy.

Money raised for the Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign will aid hurricane survivors across the Caribbean, and people who lived through the recent earthquakes in Mexico, reports People.com.

"When you trick-or-treat for UNICEF U.S.A, you get to be a hero no matter what your costume is," the mother-of-two says in a video ad for the non-profit organisation. "You get to help save other kids around the world."

Michelle Centeno, senior officer of humanitarian emergencies and executive communications for UNICEF U.S.A., declares in a statement: "While conditions in Puerto Rico remain challenging, UNICEF U.S.A. is there, working to support children and families as they rebuild. The scale of need demands that we all play a role in this ongoing effort, and work closely with partners to put children first."

The UNICEF collaboration is Jennifer's latest natural disaster charity drive. Earlier this month (Oct17), she teamed up with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony to stage their own TV gig, One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, raising $35 million (£26.5 million) for those in need, while she also performed at JAY-Z's star-studded Tidal X Brooklyn concert in New York on 17 October (17), which brought in a further $3.7 million (£2.8 million) for the cause.