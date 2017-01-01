Matt Damon bruised his butt cheek for Suburbicon spanking scene

(Cover) - EN Movies - Matt Damon's backside was left black and blue after filming a rough sex scene with Julianne Moore for their new movie Suburbicon.

The actors play husband and wife in the 1950s-set dark comedy, directed by George Clooney, and one scene required the Jason Bourne star to repeatedly spank Moore's butt with a ping pong paddle as their characters got intimate.

The way the sequence was shot allowed Damon to actually slap his own backside to make it look authentic, but doing so left the star in real pain.

"We had a good ping pong scene together. That was not dull at all," he told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "I actually bruised myself. Like, we realised the way the shot was, it looked like I was hitting her if I hit myself. And do I really let myself have it! I was spanking myself."

"He'd hit and then I'd yell," Moore explained of the logistics of the scene.

Damon had gotten so carried away as his suburban dad character Gardner Lodge, one of his butt cheeks was left "completely discoloured" from the self-inflicted beating.

"I like it rough. I didn't realise how rough I like it!" he joked, revealing his wife, Luciana, found his unusual injury hilarious after expressing initial concern for her man.

"She was laughing," Damon shared. "When she (first) saw my cheek, she was alarmed. And then I obviously looked and I'm like, 'Oh, God. Oh God. Oh, that's - that was just from work honey!'"