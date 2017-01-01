Gerard Butler shaves off beard to return to Hunter Killer

(Cover) - EN Movies - Gerard Butler has reluctantly shaved off his beard for the first time in almost a year to complete additional work for his upcoming action thriller Hunter Killer.

The Scottish actor was required to ditch his thick facial hair for the extra photography sessions, and he filmed his emotional grooming session for a post on social media.

"So here I am about to... shave my beard off after a year of having it on...," he told fans in the video clip, uploaded on Monday (23Oct17). "I've also got to cut my hair but I am gonna shave my beard to do some additional photography on Hunter Killer. I've literally had this since last December. It's been way longer than this too and I am totally depressed."

It had been so long since Gerard had picked up an electric razor, he almost forgot how to use the equipment.

"What do I do? Just straight down?" he asked an assistant, who was not featured on camera.

As he began to buzz off his facial hair, he jokingly cried, "Oh my god! Ah! Oh no! Oh my god, look at this. Gone, gone, gone!"

Sharing the footage on Twitter, he captioned it, "The shave in action. Consider myself trimmed, finally."

Hunter Killer stars Butler as a submarine captain, who has to team up with U.S. Navy Seals to save the Russian president after a kidnapping.

The film, based on the 2012 novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace, is directed by Donovan Marsh and co-stars Gary Oldman, Billy Bob Thornton, Willem Dafoe, and rapper/actor Common.