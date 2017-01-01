Kim Cattrall urges Sex & the City bosses to recast Samantha for actress of colour

(Cover) - EN Movies - Actress Kim Cattrall would like to see Sex & the City continue without her and suggests producers cast a woman of colour to replace her.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently revealed a planned third Sex & the City film had been killed and it has since come to light that Cattrall may have been the cast member who killed the project by opting not to return as vampish Samantha Jones.

In a new interview with British newsman Piers Morgan, the actress has confirmed her days as Samantha are over, but she'd like to see the franchise continue without her.

"It's a great part," she tells Morgan. "I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it...Another actress should play it."

And she had a few ideas in mind for the show's creator Darren Star and his writers: "Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

Fans appear to be open to the idea, with some suggesting Regina King or Tisha Campbell-Martin for the role, while TV mogul Ryan Murphy has urged Sarah Jessica Parker and her fellow producers to recast the role and press on with plans for a third Sex & the City movie.

Murphy, who worked with Parker on Glee, would love to see her beloved character Carrie Bradshaw return for one last hurrah, and he insists devotees wouldn't mind if Kim Cattrall's character was played by someone else.

"Why don't they just recast Samantha?" he asked during an interview at the New Yorker Festival earlier this month (Oct17). "I don't get it. It seems to me that there are a lot of people on that show who have a great passion for making it. I love Sarah Jessica Parker, I've worked with her. I think she's amazing... she's a great producer and has a great business acumen."

And he offered up an alternative, adding, "Just do one where Samantha is dead."