Keeping Up with the Kardashians renewed in multimillion-dollar deal

Reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been renewed until 2020 in a money-spinning deal.

The series, which has become one of network E!'s most successful vehicles, follows the lives of Kim Kardashian, her mom Kris and siblings Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

It's currently in its 14th season, and the popularity of the Kardashian clan is showing no sign of waning anytime soon, as Variety report that the family is once again in the money thanks to their new contract with the network.

According to the outlet, Kris and her brood have signed on the dotted line to stay at E! for another three years - around five more seasons.

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spinoffs, and Season 14 is off to a strong start,” an E! spokesperson told Variety. “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come."

News website The Blast initially reported that the contract was worth $150 million (£114 million) and saw the family series renewed until 2019, but a source told Variety that number is "way off" and the deal actually amounts to "below $100 million (£76 million)". The insider also confirmed the deal has been signed up until 2020.

It's unclear how the money will be split between the stars of the show, although The Blast also reported that "momager" Kris can expect to take home around $15 million (£11 million) in management fees.

News of the renewal comes after Kris told Variety recently that she has never thought about the show ending, adding: "I think the show is an amazing foundation for everything else we do."