Ben Mendelsohn in talks for villain role in Captain Marvel

Ben Mendelsohn is in negotiations to play a villain in upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel.

Plans for Captain Marvel were first announced in early 2016, with Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directing the project, and Brie Larson taking the central role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.

The movie will be the first female-led superhero project under Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while plot details are a closely guarded secret, Variety reports that Mendelsohn is in talks to portray the flick's main antagonist.

Should the deal go ahead, the Australian actor will most likely play the leader of the Skrulls, a fictional race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters.

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July (17), Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared that the Skrulls would be the main villains in the film, which is to be set in the 1990s.

No other casting details have been released, though it was previously reported that Samuel L. Jackson is expected to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the film. The actor first appeared as the Avengers architect in 2008 film Iron Man, with the character making appearances in several more Marvel Comics flicks, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The screenplay is being worked on by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Meg LeFauve, and Nicole Perlman, and is slated to begin shooting next January. It is set to hit theatres in March 2019.

Mendelsohn is no stranger to playing villains, having nabbed the role of Orson Krennic in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and will also portray bad guys in the upcoming Ready Player One and Robin Hood. The 48-year-old also recently wrapped shooting on comedy-drama The Land of Steady Habits and Emma Forrest's Untogether, which also features Jamie Dornan and Billy Crystal.