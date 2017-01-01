Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson to adapt A Million Little Pieces

(Cover) - EN Movies - Husband and wife Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are reteaming for a movie adaptation of James Frey's novel A Million Little Pieces.

The 2003 book, which hit the headlines three years later after it was revealed by website The Smoking Gun that parts of the novel were fabricated or embellished, centres on a man's recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.

Championed by Oprah Winfrey after she picked it to feature on her book club, James later confessed the tale was not a memoir as he had previously suggested.

The rights to the novel were acquired by Warner Bros. and Brad Pitt's Plan B production company in 2003, and James wrote the screenplay for the original project, but it never came to fruition after the author was exposed as a liar.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Creative Artists Agency has been busy negotiating the release of the rights from Warners, and Sam and Aaron began writing their own script earlier this year (17).

The Nocturnal Animals actor will front the film, while filmmaker Sam, with whom he shares daughters Wylda and Romy, is directing.

James himself confirmed the project with on Twitter, writing, "Finally. A Million Little Pieces in theaters next year. Thank you Sam and Aaron, thank you to all of you for your... (support)", alongside a link to The Hollywood Reporter article.

The married couple previously worked together on 2009's biopic Nowhere Boy, which focused on late musician John Lennon's early years.

Earlier this year (17), Aaron revealed he and his wife were reuniting on a new film, but did not provide any details.

"We are definitely working towards something interesting," Aaron told E! Online at Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February, where he was honoured with a Virtuoso Award. "Hopefully we can get it off the ground. I mean, this is the best director right here I'm desperate to work with again."