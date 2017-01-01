Cate Blanchett: 'Looking sexy isn't an invitation'

Cate Blanchett has insisted that looking attractive has nothing to do with a woman's sexual intentions.

The Thor: Ragnarok star is known for looking stylish at every opportunity, and frequently chooses ensembles that showcase her incredible figure. However, speaking at the InStyle Awards on Monday night (23Oct17), Cate hit back at suggestions that a woman's choice of outfit reflects how she wants to be looked at.

“We all like looking sexy, but it doesn’t mean we want to f**k you," Cate said. Referencing often casually dressed American media executive Steve Bannon, Cate added: "No one says to Steve Bannon, ‘You look like a bag of trash. Do you want me to throw you out?’ But the comments that get said about what women wear on the red carpet - I mean. If you troll through those trolls on the Internet, just don’t."

Cate was honoured with a Style Icon Award at the star-studded event, and spoke about what she thinks makes a style icon as she continued her speech.

"For me, the true icons of style, and I think there’s a bit of a theme emerging here tonight, it’s that for me it’s always those women who’ve been utterly themselves without apology - whose physical presence and their aesthetic is really integrated in a non-self-conscious way," she explained.

Cate's comments contrast those made by The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, who wrote a New York Times op-ed entitled Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein’s World - referring to the years of sexual abuse allegations made against disgraced movie producer Weinstein.

“I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise,” she wrote. "I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy."

Mayim later apologised and said that she never intended to have "implied or overtly stated that you can be protected from assault because of the clothing that you wear or the behaviour that you exhibit."