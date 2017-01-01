Ashley Greene launches California Fire Fund

Ashley Greene has launched a fund to help those affected by the wildfires in Northern California.

Earlier this month (Oct17), fires ripped through areas of Northern California, destroying at least 8,400 homes and buildings, and in response to the emergency, the Twilight star and her friends have set up a fundraising campaign called the California Fire Fund on Youcaring.com.

They are urging people to donate money as well as goods such as bottled water, sleeping bags, coats, shoes, underwear and basic toiletries to help those affected by the devastating blazes.

"Our mission is to provide immediate and direct assistance to those adversely affected by the Northern California wild fires," a statement on the page reads. "We are collecting goods throughout the Greater Los Angeles area. These goods will be trucked to Northern California where those in need can come pick up necessities. There are numerous drop off locations throughout Los Angeles for those able to donate necessary goods."

Ashley's team will also be working with American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Sonoma County Animal Services to help rescue animals and reunite them with their owners. Proceeds from the campaign will cover the animal rescue project, the transportation of goods, and rest will go towards Direct Relief, a nonprofit relief organisation which helps those affected by poverty or emergencies.

The 30-year-old shared a link to the page on Twitter and wrote, "Some friends and I have been working to help everyone impacted by the NoCal Fires. Every bit helps. Pls join us (sic)."

According to Just Jared, the actress and her friends visited relief and evacuation centres on Monday (23Oct17) and presented a cheque for $50,000 (£38,000) to the Santa Rosa Health Care Center while dropping off emergency medical kits and oxygen masks.

In 2013, Ashley lost her dog Marlo after a fire broke out in her West Hollywood apartment. An unattended candle set light to a couch while the actress, her brother and a boyfriend were sleeping.