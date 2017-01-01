John Stamos: 'My fiancee Caitlin is an angel'

John Stamos is convinced his fiancee Caitlin McHugh is an “angel” sent from his parents.

The Fuller House star is on “cloud nine” since announcing he’s set to wed his girlfriend of nearly two years last weekend (21-22Oct17), having previously been married to actress Rebecca Romijn between 1998 and 2005.

John’s mother and father passed away in 2014 and 1998 respectively, but the actor knows they would approve of his new wife-to-be, who he describes as his “perfect girl”.

“I mean everybody knows that I’ve always loved family, and I wanted to have a family some day and get married again, and everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you just do it!? Why don’t you just do it!?’” he told People.com on Tuesday.

“Everybody thinks it’s so easy. The hard part was me. Like I wasn’t the best me. I was ready, but no one as perfect as Caitlin - a true, pure beautiful person inside - would’ve never gone for the old me, a few years ago.”

Explaining he had to press “reset” to get back to the person he used to be after his divorce, Jon added, “Then I knew the right person would come along, especially, if I prayed and hoped. And I know my parents are up there watching, so I think they delivered an angel to me.”

Asked what makes the 31-year-old beauty ‘The One’, 54-year-old John explained the couple are a “perfect balance”, with his hyper and tense personality working smoothly alongside her laidback nature.

He’s in awe of how calm and “graceful” Caitlin is compared to him, and her down-to-earth outlook is also what John loves about her.

“She’s just a pure, authentic beauty. Like she’s not trying to be something she isn’t. She doesn’t care about money or showbiz,” he added.

John set up the perfect proposal for Caitlin, popping the question in Disneyland where he reportedly showed her a film he’d made which featured various romantic scenes from Disney and Pixar movies, ending with crab Sebastian from The Little Mermaid singing Kiss the Girl.