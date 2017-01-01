Mandy Moore met fiance through social media

Mandy Moore met her fiance Taylor Goldsmith through Instagram.

The This Is Us actress got engaged to the Dawes frontman in September (17) after two years of dating, and she has now revealed in a cover interview with People magazine that their relationship began on social media.

"I took a picture of their (his band's) album and posted it on Instagram," she said. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiance!"

Earlier on in their romance, the couple were separated often due to Taylor's touring schedule so they relied upon technology to keep in touch.

"We spent hours FaceTiming each other," she explained. "We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great."

They are now planning their wedding, but Mandy, 33, is adamant that it won't be an extravagant affair as they are both private and quiet people.

The actress continued to gush about her fiance to the publication, saying, "I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together."

Mandy is now at a happier time in her life, thanks to a career boost with the success of This Is Us, which began in 2016, and meeting Taylor, leaving her feeling "more grateful than I ever have been in my life."

It is in stark contrast to early 2015 when she filed divorced from musician Ryan Adams after six years of marriage.

"I had a few years of just unhappiness," she continued. "From a career perspective, I felt like I was barely treading water. I was really discouraged and dismayed at the sort of opportunities that weren't presenting themselves any longer. That coincided with my personal life not being in a great place."