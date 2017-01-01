George Clooney donates $1 million to combat war profiteering

George Clooney has donated $1 million (£755,000) to investigate war profiteering in Africa.

The Gravity star's sizeable donation from his Clooney Foundation for Justice organisation will go to officials at The Sentry, which is comprised of policy analysts and financial forensic investigators, according to Deadline.com.

Clooney's contribution will help to kick off the Making War Criminals Pay fundraising campaign.

"Our focus is to make sure that war crimes don't pay," says Clooney, a co-founder of The Sentry. "We want to make it more difficult for those willing to kill en masse to secure their political and economic objectives. When we're able to go after the warlords' wallets and bankrupt those who choose the bullet over the ballot, suddenly the incentives are for peace, not war; transparency, not corruption."

The Sentry's organisers have also received donations from actor Don Cheadle, musician Carl Allen, entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan, bosses at the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and a number of anonymous donors, helping to raise $3.45 million (£2.6 million) towards its $6 million (£4.5 million) goal.

Clooney is active in many philanthropic and social justice endeavours and in August (17), the actor and his human rights attorney wife Amal donated $1 million to help bosses at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) tackle hate groups following the deadly neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier that month (Aug17).

"We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States," George and Amal Clooney said in a statement on the SPLC website.

The couple also previously announced plans to open seven schools for Syrian children living in Lebanon, Amal's home country.