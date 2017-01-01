J.K. Simmons: 'I have some big shoes to fill playing Commissioner Gordon'

(Cover) - US Movies - J.K. Simmons is very aware that he has "big shoes to fill" playing the latest incarnation of superhero movie character Commissioner Gordon in the Justice League.

By playing the police commissioner, a staple in the Batman comics and screen adaptations, the Whiplash star follows in the footsteps of Pat Hingle, Gary Oldman, and Ben McKenzie, who still plays James 'Jim' Gordon in TV series Gotham.

Simmons is very much aware that following on from Oldman's portrayal in the Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is a huge responsibility.

"Obviously there are some very big shoes that I'm attempting to step into," he told Total Film magazine. "Some really, really wonderful actors have played that part before. It's like all of a sudden everyone in London is doing Hamlet. Now it's my turn to be Gordon."

The Oscar winner admits that he doesn't have a great deal to do in Justice League, but he hopes it’s just the start of things to come.

"This is the first Justice League movie - we hope - of a few," he explained. "They're working on scripts for The Batman (solo movie) and for the next Justice League movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don't have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be."

The 62 year old sent fans wild earlier this year when he shared a picture of himself in the gym looking ripped, but he assured everyone it was just for health purposes, not specifically for the role, and he added to the magazine that his new look won't be visible on-screen.

"Well, Commissioner Gordon wears a trench coat in every scene, so I don't know that the 'pumped up' part is going to be all that evident, especially when you're standing next to Batman!" he joked.

Justice League, which stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, hits cinemas from 15 November.