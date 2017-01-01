Corey Feldman fears his safety after revealing plans for Hollywood paedophile documentary

Actor Corey Feldman is convinced his recent clash with police is connected to threats he is receiving for pursuing a documentary about Hollywood paedophiles.

The Goonies star, who rose to fame as a child in the 1980s, was fined in Louisiana for possession of medical marijuana last Saturday (21Oct17) after he and his Corey Feldman & The Angels bandmates were stopped on the road by cops.

Feldman believes the traffic stop is linked to his intentions to expose prominent members of the entertainment industry, who he alleges sexually assaulted the actor and his late friend Corey Haim while they were child stars in Hollywood, in a new film.

On Wednesday (25Oct17), he took a huge step in his documentary plans by launching an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to fund the expose.

And in an accompanying video posted online as part of the fundraising effort, the Stand By Me actor admitted he has become paranoid that he is now a target for members of a high-powered paedophilia ring, who are eager to block his efforts to expose abuse.

"Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan (for the documentary), my life has turned to utter chaos," he revealed in the footage, which lasts for nearly seven minutes. "I've been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I've been arrested, I had a near death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk."

Father-of-one Feldman, who is currently married to model Courtney Anne Mitchell, is now fearing for the safety of himself and his loved ones.

"I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family," he added. "I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission."

Corey has given himself two months for his Indiegogo campaign to reach its $10 million (£7.5 million) goal to cover the costs of the documentary, which he plans to direct and produce. He had already amassed over $51,000 (£38,000) for the project at press time.