Another actress comes forward with Weinstein allegations

An actress who has appeared in Elektra and This Means War has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her during an alleged 2010 encounter in London.

Natassia Malthe, who also featured the movie Lake Placid, went public with her story on Wednesday (25Oct17) during a press conference in New York with her attorney, Gloria Allred.

She claimed the disgraced Hollywood producer forced his way into her hotel room in the British capital in February, 2010, masturbated, and then climbed on top of her, reportedly engaging in unprotected sex.

"It was not consensual," Malthe told reporters, explaining she laid completely still and "played dead" after the alleged attack.

Days later, Weinstein invited her to the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California with the promise of giving her a film role, but when she arrived, another woman was already undressing in his suite. According to Malthe, the unidentified female proceeded to perform oral sex on the movie mogul, who then requested Natassia join them in a threesome.

She declined, apparently prompting Weinstein to blast her as an "ungrateful c**t".

Malthe is the latest woman to accuse the 65-year-old of sexual assault, while more than 60 females have shared their stories of sexual harassment at the hands of the once-powerful producer since the controversy was first detailed in a New York Times expose in early October (17).

His representative, Sallie Hofmeister, has repeatedly maintained "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein". She has yet to comment on Malthe's claims.

The new accusations emerge a day after another actress, Dominque Huett, filed suit against executives at the producer's former firm, The Weinstein Company, insisting they knew all about his reputation as a sexual predator and should have done more to stop him. Huett, who has appeared in TV crime drama Blue Bloods, alleged Weinstein had lured her into a Beverly Hills hotel suite then forced oral sex on her in November, 2010.