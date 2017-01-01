Miles Teller: 'Thank You For Your Service was the toughest film to make'

Thank You For Your Service is the toughest film Miles Teller has made to date after having to portray a U.S. soldier broken by his time in Iraq.

The Whiplash star takes on the role of real-life Army Sergeant Adam Schumann in the new war drama, which chronicles the struggles the military man and his comrades faced adjusting back to civilian life after being station in Baghdad during 2007 and 2008.

Getting into the mindset of Schumann, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), was particularly tough for Teller to nail authentically.

"I just think it's tough to get into the skin and the mind and soul of a guy who's coming back from three deployments, spent a thousand days in combat...," he explained on U.S. breakfast show Today.

Teller reveals he's familiar with some of the things members of the military go through as he has friends in the Army's Special Forces, but admits it takes a "different type of person" to handle the stress and pressure of war.

"These guys are coming from very specific parts of the country, lower income housing, and it's tough," he continued. "They get thrown right into the front lines, and the trauma that they're having to experience every day and to be in that mindset of war everyday, and then to come back (home and readjust), there's no reintegration program.

"You go from the battlefield to back at home, and... these guys come back with so much bottled up and they don't have the vocabulary or the tools to express it, and I just really feel for that person."

As part of his research for the role, Teller got to know Schumann personally and spoke to a number of different Iraq War veterans to better understand their plight both on and off the battlefield.

He added, "(I) just tried to get as much (information) as I could because it's a very vulnerable position to be acting like you've been through that (war)."

Thank You For Your Service, directed by Jason Hall, is based on the 2013 non-fiction book of the same name by David Finkel. It hits U.S. cinemas this week (27Oct17).