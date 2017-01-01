The Weinstein Company pulls name from Wind River and Tulip Fever - report

The Weinstein Company is reportedly stripping its name from the home releases of movies Wind River, Tulip Fever and Leap!.

The beleaguered business has been suffering since its co-founder Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by over 50 women, which led to him being fired from the company.

Other organisations have also distanced themselves from him, with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) suspending his membership and executives at the Television Academy initiating disciplinary proceedings.

Now, in a bid to limit the damage to films - which were made with the help of Weinstein - from the ongoing scandal, The Weinstein Co. is said to be dropping its logo from several projects, including Tulip Fever starring Cara Delevingne, one of the actresses who has accused the producer of acting inappropriately.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan directed movie Wind River, starring Elizabeth Olsen, and animated movie Leap!, featuring the vocals of Elle Fanning, Dane DeHaan and Carly Rae Jepsen, will also be stripped of the company’s name. New masters reflecting the changes are being worked on for the films’ home marketplace, the publication adds.

The Hollywood Reporter also notes that the logo could be removed from other past releases too, but nothing is set in stone until the company’s future is clear.

Wind River, which also stars Jeremy Renner in the flick about the murder and sexual assault of a young Native American woman on a reservation, has already garnered awards buzz and is due for release on digital platforms as soon as the end of this month (Oct17), followed by digital rental release and DVD in November.

Tulip Fever has already had a difficult path to fruition, with the project originally slated to be made in 2004 with an entirely different cast. The tale, also starring DeHaan, focuses on a forbidden love between an artist and a young married woman, played by Alicia Vikander. The film has yet to receive a U.K. release date, but will launch into home release in other locations in November, as will Leap!.

On top of these changes it's thought the next Weinstein Co. film slated for release, The Current War starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, will also be pushed back from its opening date at the end of next month.