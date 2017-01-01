Christian Slater: 'Film studios should invest in psychotherapy for actors'

Christian Slater has urged Hollywood to invest in psychotherapy for actors to deal with the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.

The Mr. Robot actor, who previously worked with the disgraced producer on 2006 film Bobby, has shared his thoughts on how the film industry can deal with the devastating aftermath of the ongoing Weinstein scandal. The disgraced movie executive has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by actresses including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and Natassia Malthe.

Slater has admitted to British newspaper The Telegraph that he knew Weinstein was a "bully", but said he found the allegations of sexual assault "horrifying", and urged Hollywood to do more to support its talent.

"I think it would be wise for movie studios to invest in psychotherapy," the 48-year-old actor said. "To have an office on every studio lot, where, whoever you are, you can go and get some perspective.

"It would be like the truth office, the get-real office: 'We know we roll out red carpets for you and people take photos, but let's look at who you really are, who you really stand for, who you really want to be. Do you really want to buy into this illusion that you're someone special?'" he added.

The actor, who is currently in for rehearsals of a new production of David Mamet's classic 1983 play Glengarry Glen Ross, opened up about his experience working with Weinstein.

"Having Harvey in the editing room was challenging for everyone," he told the publication. "He's always had the reputation for being a bully. So this news is not startling, but it is horrifying."

However, Slater did rise to the defence of controversial Danish director Lars von Trier, who has denied an accusation of sexual harassment by the singer Björk after they worked together on 2000 film Dancer in the Dark.

"Going into Nymphomaniac (Von Trier's 2013 film), I knew of Lars' reputation for saying inappropriate things. But my experience is that he was lovely, just adorable, very soft-spoken and gentle, so I have nothing but the utmost respect for him."