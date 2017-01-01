Mark Hamill to receive Oscar Wilde Award

Mark Hamill is the latest Star Wars star to be honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award.

Mark's co-stars Daisy Ridley and the late Carrie Fisher are previous recipients, and the actor will be following in their footsteps at the 2018 ceremony.

His is the first name to be announced for the next Oscar Wilde Awards, which celebrates Irish contributions to entertainment, and although he doesn't actually have Irish roots, the US-Ireland Alliance have chosen to fete him as an "honorary Irishmen".

"I attended the Oscar Wilde Awards when my dear friend Carrie Fisher was a recipient," Mark said in a statement. "Now it's my honour to be recognised by the US-Ireland Alliance in the same way. I find it meaningful because Ireland has always had a very special place in my heart, both personally and professionally. I know Trina Vargo's work with artists and scholars, and I'm so pleased to be a part (of) this."

Trina founded the US-Ireland Alliance in 1998, and she explained that now was the right time to honour Mark, who became an international star after being cast as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars in 1977.

He reprised the famous role for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 after decades away from the franchise, and can next be seen in Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, due for release in December (17).

"With Luke Skywalker to feature prominently in the Rian Johnson-directed The Last Jedi, Mark has spent a good deal of time filming in Ireland," Trina said. "It seems especially appropriate that we honour him in 2018."

The 13th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards will be held at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot headquarters in Santa Monica, California on 1 March.