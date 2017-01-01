Jessica Alba craving Japanese food and desserts during pregnancy

Jessica Alba is craving a lot of Japanese food and sweet treats during her third pregnancy.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder announced on Wednesday (25Oct17) that she and her husband Cash Warren are expecting a son, a sibling for their daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later on Wednesday night, Jessica shared that she is "super stoked" to be having a baby boy, though she's been battling some different food cravings this time around.

"I didn't think I was craving anything, until I realised I'm craving Japanese food all the time," she said, adding, "I actually dream about desserts, but I'm trying not to gain so much weight with this baby, so I just dream about them. I want all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom - that's my thing!"

Host Jimmy then offered Jessica a first try of his top secret new Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavour, which doesn't come out until November, and she described it as "really good" and "like heaven".

During the interview, Jessica also revealed that she and Cash are struggling to pick out an "H" name for their son that complements their daughters' unique monikers.

"It's going to be a whole situation. (Cash) was like, 'We should name it Dick with a silent 'H,'" the 36-year-old laughed, adding that she wasn't so keen on the idea. "It's just awful. He thinks it's old school. I'm like, 'No, it's not.'"

Accordingly, Jimmy offered up several name suggestions, including Hermit, Hardy, Hail and "Wee Willy Warren". Though Jessica warned the late-night presenter not to "encourage" Cash to think up anymore crazy names.