Ashley Judd shares message of love for 'sick and suffering' Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd had a surprise message for "sick" Harvey Weinstein - sharing that she loves him but wants him to get help.

The Double Jeopardy actress was one of the first to go on record to accuse the movie producer of sexual harassment in an explosive piece printed in the New York Times at the start of the month (Oct17).

Since then countless famous faces have come forward with stories of similar behaviour, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan.

Ashley, 49, has now broken her silence on the scandal surrounding former The Weinstein Company head Harvey, who has since left the business he founded with his brother Bob.

“What I would say to Harvey is, I love you and I understand you are sick and suffering,” she opened up to Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America on Thursday (26Oct17).

“And there is help for a guy like you, and it is up to you to get that.”

Ashley told the Times Harvey acted inappropriately when she agreed to meet him for breakfast in his hotel suite at the beginning of her career in 1996, and claimed he asked her if he could give her a massage and if she'd like to watch him take a shower.

Recalling the incident in the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel room, she has now revealed how she got away from the powerful producer – by bartering.

“Finally, I just said ‘When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, okay?’” she said, before Harvey tried to downgrade it to when she was nominated for an Academy Award. “I said, ‘No When I win an Oscar.’”

Harvey, who helped the likes of Gwyneth, Renee Zellweger and Ben Affleck to Oscars glory, brought up their ‘pact’ three years later.

“’Remember that little agreement we made. I think I got that script for you’,” she recalled him telling her. “He said, ‘You know Ashley I’m going to let you out of that agreement we made.’ I said, ‘You do that, Harvey. You do that.’”

Ashley also spoke about a photo of her posing with Harvey at an Oscars after-party in 1997, where she was holding his hand and standing in front of Vince Vaughn.

Explaining that her face shows a look of “abject terror,” she added: “It's very - it's very gross. It's very gross.

“I feel for that 28-year-old, 29-year-old woman.”