U2's Invisible song gives Ashley Judd strength amid sex abuse scandal

Sexual assault and harassment survivor Ashley Judd turns to U2's song Invisible to find solace whenever times are tough.

The Double Jeopardy star, who is the daughter of country icon Naomi Judd, has previously opened up about the molestation she suffered as a child, and she recently identified herself as one of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims, accusing the disgraced movie mogul of sexual misconduct early on in her career as part of the initial New York Times expose in early October (17).

Ashley has since detailed the inappropriate encounter from 1996 in a candid interview with ABC News, revealing she only managed to escape his reported advances by making a deal to sleep with him after she had won an Oscar in one of his films.

During the chat, which aired in part on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Thursday (26Oct17), the actress insisted it was important for her to speak out about her personal experiences to give a voice to other women across the U.S. who are fighting their own similar battles in silence.

"We're doing this for her (the woman who doesn't have a public platform)," she told newswoman Diane Sawyer. "If this isn't her moment yet (to break her silence), we're helping create the moment when she can."

Judd explained the lyrics of U2's 2014 single are particularly poignant at this time, as the Weinstein sex scandal has led to more and more victims of harassment or abuse sharing their stories online.

"I love the song Invisible by U2, which is really about making unseen people seen," she said, before quoting the lines: "I'm more than you know/I'm more than you see.../I'm not invisible."

Later on in the interview, Sawyer noted Judd was wearing a bracelet which featured the word, "unstoppable", another reminder for the star to keep fighting the good fight.

Smiling at the powerful message of her bracelet, she declared, "This is the moment (to break the cycle of sexual misconduct). And if we want it to be the moment, it will sure be the moment."

More than 60 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein since the news of his past bad behaviour hit headlines. He was fired from the production firm he co-founded, The Weinstein Company, and is now facing the possibility of criminal proceedings after authorities in London, New York, and Los Angeles opened investigations into complaints made by a number of women in recent weeks.