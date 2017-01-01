Miles Teller 'pumping the brakes' on wedding plans to enjoy engagement

Actor Miles Teller is holding off on making any early wedding decisions until he's had some time to enjoy his engagement.

The Fantastic Four star proposed to his longtime girlfriend, model Keleigh Sperry during an African safari in August (17), and then hit the promotional trail once they returned home to publicise his two new movies, Only the Brave and Thank You for Your Service.

Miles has been inundated with questions about when and where the couple will tie the knot, but he's urged everyone to just calm down a little so they can spend time getting used to their engagement before getting into the details of planning their big day.

And when the time comes for Miles and Keleigh to start organising their wedding, they will have an expert close to hand in the bride-to-be's sister Christie York.

"Her sister's a wedding planner," the actor explained on U.S. talk show The View, "but we're trying to pump the brakes.

"Everyone always wants to expedite it, like, 'Oh, you're engaged! When are you getting married?'. (Just like when people ask new parents), 'Oh, you have a kid, when are you gonna have another kid?'. Everyone's always moving on so we're trying to enjoy the moment."

Miles recently opened up about how his big proposal almost went awry, because Keleigh thought the rose he had arranged to be left for her on the route of their sunrise safari was placed there in memory of a lost loved one.

"I was like (to the safari guide), 'Wherever we're gonna be at, tie a rose to a tree and put this note on there,'" Teller explained of the message he had crafted, detailing the date that they first became a couple, as well as the date of his proposal.

"We had our coffee break (in the chosen spot), she sees the flower, she thought somebody had died," he continued to U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon. "She thought it was like, an in memoriam kind of thing... and I'm just staring, 'Just go look at the note!'

"I said, 'This was the first day I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend,'" Miles recalled.

The couple began dating in May, 2013.