James Mangold working on Logan spin-off script

Director James Mangold has started writing a Logan spin-off focusing on actress Dafne Keen's character.

The filmmaker helped Hugh Jackman take his final bow as X-Men character Wolverine and his alter ego Logan in this year's (17) comic book movie, in which the comic book mutant had to help a girl named Laura Kinney, portrayed by Dafne, escape from the dark forces pursuing her.

Now James is eager to build upon Kinney's story, as the mutant known as X-23, with a solo film.

"We're just working on a script," he told The Hollywood Reporter, admitting the summer success of fellow director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman blockbuster would likely boost the chances of his screenplay getting the greenlight from movie studio bosses.

"Patty' success with (Wonder Woman) only solidifies more for studios that there's less to fear with a female protagonist," James explained. "The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, 'Well, here we are with a female protagonist. That's incredible. And what are we going to do with her?' And that's where we are with that (the X-23 script) right now, dreaming."

The news will come as no surprise to fans, as Mangold previously admitted he wanted to further explore Laura's story onscreen, if only to work with newcomer Dafne again.

"I'd love to figure out a story for that character, but I will say more because of the actress." he told Den of Geek U.K. She is a remarkable child who I'm very attached to, and who I feel incredibly indebted to."

Further praising her intuition on the Logan set, Mangold added: "She'd be like, 'What do you want to feel?' Or she'd say, 'What am I supposed to feel?' She's, like, a method actor of 11 years of age, going, 'Don't tell me what to look at, just tell me what the scene's about!'"